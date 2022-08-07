Sanusi Claims Vindication: ‘Things I Said Would Happen That Caused Me Trouble Have Happened’

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has claimed vindication over some things he warned the nation about “that caused me so much trouble” but which are happening today.

Sanusi, who was removed as the 14th Emir of Kano by the current Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, said he has no regrets for speaking up regardless of the cost to him.

The former Central Bank Governor vowed to continue to speak and air his views in support of Nigeria’s progress.

Sanusi did not mention those things he said caused him trouble but the deposed Emir had previously spoken against using Islam as a tool for self-seeking political agenda.

Among his controversial views that have been perceived as anti-Islam include his advocacy for family planning to solve the Almajiri system of Islamic education, his position that that polygamy is increasing poverty in the North and his writing about the role of women in society.

Speaking during a stage play titled “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time’’ held in Abuja on Saturday, Sanusi, who is the Khalifah of the Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, said he would continue to defend and help to rebuild the country with his views.

According to him, he would be ungrateful to God if he expressed regret or sadness over his removal as the Emir of Kano.

“I don’t think that God has taken anything away from me. So, I have no regret.

“I turned 61 years last year and in those years, I had the honour of having been the Chief Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa (UBA) and the Chief Risk Officer at First Bank.

“I was Governor of Central Bank, Emir of Kano and now Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

“If I have sadness, then I’m ungrateful. How many people have had the opportunity to be just one of those things?’’ he quizzed during the play written by Professor Ahmed Yerima, a professor of Drama at the Redeemer University.

The 14th emir said he has what it takes to contribute to nation building because of his long history of service to the country.

He recalled serving as Chief Risk Officer at the United Bank for Africa, and at First Bank, and also as CBN governor; as Emir of Kano for six years and Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

Sanusi also recalled different contributions of his family to the country.

“We have a long history of service to this country. My father as first Director- General of Nigeria Intelligence Agency set up the agency in1960, the record is there to see.

“My parents, grandparents and great grandparents gave their lives to build this country.

“We will continue to devote energy to build this country. It doesn’t belong to anyone; it belongs to all of us.

“History is always the best judge. The things that I said would happen, that caused me so much trouble, have happened.

“For me, I have absolutely no regret and I will continue to speak and voice my views. I will continue to defend this country,’’ he said.