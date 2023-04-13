Sanwo-Olu Halts Developments On Banana Island

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the collapse of a seven-storey building under construction on Wednesday in the Banana Island area of Lagos State, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered that all developments in the area be placed on hold.

The directive is subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

This is to determine how many buildings are being constructed without approval from the state government; and “If all approved buildings are being built in line with the approval limits provided”.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had in a statement noted that the collapsed building was unapproved, adding that the collapse happened while casting was being done.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday said that a probe has been launched into the collapse of the building, following a directive from the Governor.

Omotoso said that preliminary investigations revealed that the building collapsed as a result of a concrete mixer truck that rammed into some load-bearing columns of the building.

“Preliminary investigations have shown that the incident occurred during concrete casting. Eyewitnesses said one of the concrete mixer trucks rammed into some load-bearing columns of the building, causing a loud bang and leading to the collapse.

“The building was hitherto sealed by the Lagos State Government for not having the approval to commence construction, but the developers continued to build, hiding under the security of their estate/gated community,” he said in a statement.

According to Omotoso, 25 people were rescued from the site, adding that there was no fatalities.

The Commissioner said the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has scanned the building with a high-precision 3-D Laser Imagery System for life and found no evidence of anyone trapped in the rubble.

He also said that a roll call has been done by the site supervisors, with everyone accounted for.

“Nobody died in the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, as of the time of this report. Twenty-five people were rescued from the site,” Omotoso said.

“Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has continued with the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs. The site has also been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation.

“Presently, quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, having completed the search operation. Quadrants 1 and 4 are ongoing.

“Physical Planning and Urban Development Commissioner Bamgbose-Martins, an engineer and Special Duties Special Adviser Mobolaji Ogunlende, are coordinating the operations. LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu is leading the operations.

“Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi has visited the site and hospitals where victims of the incident were admitted.”

Out of the 25 persons rescued by LASEMA, the Commissioner said 16 with moderate injuries were admitted at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island and Police Hospital Falomo for treatment and care.

Nine others with minor injuries, such as bruises, were treated and discharged at the site by Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS), while five patients with more serious injuries are at the General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island.

“The State Government, as a matter of policy, will be responsible for the emergency treatment and care, including the medical bills of the victims on admission. It will also provide post-trauma counselling support and care for all victims through the Lagos MiND programme (Mental Health in Development) – a free mental health counselling and support service provided by the Ministry of Health,” he added.