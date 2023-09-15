Sanwo-Olu Makes Minor Changes In Cabinet Designations

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced minor changes in cabinet designations.

The governor announced the change on Friday, at the ongoing 2023 on-boarding retreat programme for the State Executive Council and body of Permanent Secretaries with the theme: ‘Navigating Government Excellence: Role of Leadership in Ensuring A Greater Lagos Rises’, which is being held in Epe.

Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya formerly special adviser health, is now the special adviser to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs).

Similarly, Abiola Olowu who was formerly assigned with the portfolio of special adviser to the governor on commerce, industry and investment, is now the special adviser on energy and mineral resources.

Sanwo-Olu had on Wednesday, sworn-in new commissioners and special advisers.

The governor had noted that Lagos is the Centre of Excellence, adding that the newly sworn-in commissioners and special advisers must ensure that their work is excellent in every ramification.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the state’s House of Assembly had cleared 22 out of 39 cabinet nominees sent by the governor, rejecting 17. Following this, Sanwo-Olu sent a fresh list of 18 cabinet nominees, out of which, the House cleared 16 and rejected two. This brings the total number of nominees cleared by the House to 38.

Those rejected were former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote; and former Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Samuel Egube.