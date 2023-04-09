Sanwo-Olu Mourns Nigeria’s Ex-Minister Of Justice

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of Nigeria’s ex-Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, who died at the age of 89.

Advertisement

Ajibola died on Saturday midnight after a protracted illness.

Sanwo-Olu said the death of the former Judge of International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands is a big loss to the legal profession, the education sector, Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor described Ajibola as a renowned jurist, seasoned administrator and philanthropist who served his country and the world meritoriously at different levels.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu commended the ex-ICJ Judge for his legacies, sacrifice and dedication to nation-building and service to mankind.

He praised Ajibola’s contribution to the judiciary and education sectors as a lawyer, World Court Judge and founder of one of the foremost private universities in Nigeria, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Advertisement

The governor also commiserated with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the entire people of the State, especially, indigenes of Owu Kingdom, on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and associates of Prince Bola Ajibola on the demise of our elder statesman and renowned jurist.

“Prince Ajibola lived a fulfilled life having made positive impacts during his lifetime. The elderly and wise counsel of the jurist will be sorely missed not only by his family but the entire people of Owu Kingdom and Ogun State where he played active roles in its development for many years before he passed on.

“I want to urge the late Prince Bola Ajibola’s family, friends, judiciary and education sectors and the entire people of Owu Kingdom to immortalise the good name of the late lawyer and educationist.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Advertisement

Ajibola was born on March 22, 1934 in Owu, Abeokuta. He attended both Owu Baptist Day School and Baptist Boys’ High School in Abeokuta between 1942 and 1955.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Law (LL.B) at the Holborn College of Law, University of London between 1959 and 1962 and was called to the English Bar in 1962.

Upon his return to Nigeria to practise Law, he specialised in commercial law and international arbitration.

Ajibola was the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from 1985 to 1991 and a Judge of the ICJ from 1991 to 1994.

He was president of the Nigerian Bar Association from 1984 to 1985, and the High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002.