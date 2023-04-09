Liverpool Come Back From Behind To Draw Arsenal 2-2

Premier League leaders, Arsenal have lost two points after a draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal had hoped to extend their five points lead to eight but a late Firmino goal frustrated the visitors.

A nightmare started for Klopp’s side when Martinelli slipped the ball past Alisson just 8 minutes into the first half.

By the 28th minute of play, Liverpool were down 2-0.

The league leaders cruised after weathering several minutes of pressure from Liverpool, for Jesus to heads home the second goal.

Mohammed Salah squandered Liverpool’s lifeline when he rolled his penalty wide of Arsenal’s post in the 53rd minute.

It was all Liverpool in the second half as they attacked in waves.

Alexander-Arnold past Zinchenko with a nutmeg and crossed for Firmino, who made a simple header to level the score.

Arsenal are six points ahead of Manchester City who are on 67 points.