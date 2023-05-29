Sanwo-Olu Pledges ‘Lagos That Drives Economy’ Of Nigeria

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to ensure a Lagos State that is the economic engine of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge on Monday in his speech after he was sworn-in for a second term in office.

The governor was sworn-in by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba at the inauguration ceremony, which took place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Sanwo-Olu promised to work tirelessly for the well-being of the people of the state, adding that he would strive for a Lagos that Lagosians can all be proud of.

According to the governor, his vision for the state is more than just physical infrastructure and economic indicators, noting that it is also about a Lagos that is a beacon of cultural vibrancy, intellectual prowess, and humanistic values.

“We will work relentlessly to make Lagos a state where economic opportunities abound, where our infrastructure is robust and resilient, and where the rule of law prevails. But our vision for Lagos goes beyond our physical infrastructure and economic indicators. Our vision is for a Lagos that is a beacon of cultural vibrancy, intellectual prowess, and humanistic values.

Advertisement

“A Lagos that not only drives the economic engine of Nigeria but also enriches the soul of our nation. As we embark on this journey, we remember the timeless words of Mahatma Gandhi, that “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” I pledge, as your Governor, to lose myself in the service of Lagos State, to work tirelessly for the well-being of every Lagosian, and to strive for a Lagos that we can all be proud of,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu announced that he would be taking Transportation and Traffic Management; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos State a 21st Century Megacity, Entertainment & Tourism; and Security & Governance (popularly known as T.H.E.M.E.S) agenda of his government to the next level.

“Henceforth, it will be known as “T.H.E.M.E.S+”, the “plus” representing the incorporation of an intensified focus, in these next four years, on Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth. In other words, we are strengthening and reinforcing THEMES with a ‘No One Left Behind’ philosophy.

“No one will be left behind on account of their social status, gender or young age; we will design all our policies and programs to ensure that everyone is carried along and catered to. This is our solemn promise to you,” he said.

The governor also stated that he would continue to welcome constructive criticism, stressing that democracy thrives on differences of opinions and belief.

Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu said: “we shall continue to welcome constructive criticism, for, as I pointed out four years ago, therein lies the seeds of improvement. Democracy thrives on differences of opinion and belief. We will strive to respect the opinions of others even as we expect the same from them.

“We will strive to communicate effectively and carry you along every step of the way, and to explain the whys and the hows behind the decisions we take on behalf of the people of Lagos State. We are confident, as we have always been, that even if you do not believe what we say, you will not disbelieve what we do, because it will be as clear as day.

“Let me also say that the work ahead is not for Government alone. It is not the exclusive responsibility of public servants, or the civil service. We all share the responsibility of our state’s future.”

The governor who was first elected in 2019, was declared winner of the state governorship election in March, after polling 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rivals: the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.