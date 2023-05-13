Sanwo-Olu Urges House Of Reps Speakership Aspirants To Support APC’s Zoning Arrangements

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has told an aspirant for the speakership of the 10th National Assembly, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and a Deputy Speaker aspirant, Benjamin Kalu, that they have what it takes to lead the 10th House of Representatives.

Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu who said this on Saturday, when he received Abbas, Kalu and other members-elect of the Green Chamber at Lagos House, Marina, noted that looking at the pedigree and resume of both, he believes that they are well qualified to lead the 360-member-house.

The governor admonished the aspirants to make the interest of the country the centrepiece of their aspiration, adding that the objective must be about joining forces with the incoming administration of the President -elect, Bola Tinubu, to better the lots of Nigerians.

“I have read about Speaker and Deputy Speaker aspirants. Your pedigree and resume speak to excellence. I believe you have what it takes to lead the House of 360 members from diverse backgrounds, so that we can have purposeful executive-legislative engagement and bring about meaningful dividends of democracy to our countrymen.

“At the end of the day, your aspiration is not about you or your colleagues in the chamber but about Nigerians. The objective must be about joining forces with the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make life better for the people, improve economy and strengthen security. Greatest good must be achieved for the greatest number,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the aspirants to ensure that their engagement is total, transparent and inclusive.

Advertisement

According to him, other aspirants would be engaged, adding that his wish is that the decision of the party, All Progressives Congress (APC), is respected.

“I have observed that despite having the support of the party, you are not resting on your oars and taking anything to chance. I urge you to ensure that your engagement is total, transparent and inclusive. Other aspirants are eminently qualified to do the same engagement. They are known to us and they will be brought to the room for conversation. Our wish is to ensure that the position of the party is respected and adopted on the Green Chamber when the House convenes,” he added.

In his remarks, Abass who is from Kaduna State, North-west, stated that the unity of the country and that of the House are top on his agenda.

The Speakership hopeful also noted that their aspiration to lead the Green Chamber was to create a constructive relationship between the executive and the legislature that would be devoid of rancour.

He said: “Our agenda is to make sure the country is united to confront the current challenges. We undertake this task of leading the House to create a constructive relationship between the executive and the legislature that will be devoid of rancour. Where there will be differences, we will ensure issues are resolved through dialogue. Stability of the House is sacrosanct. We will heal the wound, particularly from various contestants in this race.”

Advertisement

On his part, Kalu who is from Abia State, Southeast said the House of Representatives under Abbas leadership would project institutional trust in the 10th assembly, adding that the decision of the lower chamber of the National Assembly would reflect the interests of Nigerians.

Early this month, reports emerged that Tinubu has settled for Abbas and Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

It was gathered that Abbas and Kalu were picked as the preferred candidates during a meeting held at the Defence House, the current official residence of the president-elect.

Also, Tinubu reportedly adopted Sen. Godswill Akpabio from Akwa-Ibom State, South-south and Barau Jibrin from Kano State, North-west as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.

Meanwhile, the current Deputy Speaker of the Green Chamber, Idris Wase, is not backing out of his aspiration to become the next Speaker of the House.

It was gathered over the weekend that he is dangling the position of the Deputy Speaker before the opposition parties in his bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.