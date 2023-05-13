Seun Kuti Speaks After IGP’s Order For His Arrest

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has reacted to the order given by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for his arrest over an assault on a police officer.

Kuti in a video being circulated on the internet on Saturday, was captured manhandling a police officer.

THE WHISTLER reports that the police chief on Saturday asked the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to effect his arrest.

But reacting, Kuti in an Instagram post noted that the police officer in question had apologised over an alleged attempt to murder him and his family.

Kuti said, “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose his job.

“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted.”