Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet: We’re Yet To Confirm Reason For Rejection Of 17 Nominees By State Assembly – APC

Following the rejection of 17 out of 39 cabinet nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the state’s House of Assembly on Wednesday, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state says it is yet to confirm the reason behind the rejection.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the House confirmed only 22 out of the 39 nominees, rejecting 17.

At a plenary on Wednesday, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, had said the confirmation followed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee.

The confirmation was done through a voice vote by the lawmakers as Obasa mentioned the name of each of the nominees.

But speaking with THE WHISTLER on Thursday, APC spokesperson in the state, Hon Seye Oladejo, said: “We’re yet to really confirm what could’ve been the reason.”

“When things happen in the government, we tend to really stand by whatever the executive, legislative and the judiciary are doing.

“And we can’t be issuing any statement contrary to the official position already conveyed to the media,” Oladejo added.

However, no official statement as of now has been issued by the House, giving reason(s) for the rejection of the 17 nominees.

Those who were rejected include former Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi; his counterparts Mr. Gbenga Omotoso (former Commissioner of Information and Strategy); Engr Olalere Odusote (former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources), Mr. Sam Egube (former Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget), Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (former Commissioner of Education), among others.

These former Commissioners who were rejected by the House are said to be the best performers in the first tenure of Sanwo-Olu.

The House had through a 12-man ad-hoc committee chaired by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed, screened the 39 cabinet nominees from August 13 to 16.

THE WHISTLER reported that Sanwo-Olu had on July 28 transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the House for screening and confirmation.

But since the list was submitted to the state Assembly, there have been criticisms coming from different quarters.

At a plenary early this month, some of the lawmakers had lamented the exclusion of some parts of the state in the nomination.

In a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ Aro Moshood Abiodun (Ikorodu 2) had told his colleagues that despite contributing to the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election, Ikorodu got one slot in the list.

A breakdown of the nomination list shows that Eti-Osa LGA has 12 nominees, while Lagos Mainland has 3.

Badagry, Surulere, Lagos Island, and Epe LGAs have 2 nominees each, while the rest of the LGAs have 1 nominee each.

Also, Muslim groups under the aegis of Joint Muslims Forum (JMF), had on August 8, rejected the proposed cabinet nominees list.

JMF, a coalition of over 30 Muslim groups, expressed dissatisfaction with the list, noting that out of the 39 cabinet nominees, only 8 are Muslims with the rest as Christians.

This came about a week after a Muslim rights advocacy group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), had condemned the cabinet nominees list.

MURIC described it as illegal, adding that it failed to be fair to the Muslim population in the state.

On August 16, Muslims, under the auspices of the Lagos Muslim Community, protested against the cabinet nominees list at the state House of Assembly complex in Ikeja.

In a petition read by the President of the Muslim Community of Lagos State, Prof. Tajudeen .G.O. Gbadamosi, which was submitted to the lawmakers, the protesters had asked the House members to reject the list submitted by the governor for screening and confirmation.

In the petition, titled, “Petition on the Discrimination against Muslims in the Nomination of Commissioners”, the Muslim protesters had described Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet nominees list as” a classic case of discrimination and religious bigotry”.

They also stated in the petition that the governor’s list violates Section 14(4) and Section 192(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

But in defence of the governor, CAN Chairman in Lagos, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, during a press briefing at Alausa recently, had noted that Sanwo-Olu’s choice was “based purely on merit, competence, and sufficient capabilities to deliver on the set goals and objectives of the government.”

Adegbite also condemned the remarks of the Muslim groups against the nominations.