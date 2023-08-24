Imo Election: Experts Speak On Odds That Will Work For, Against Uzodinma

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the governorship election in Imo State on Nov 11, 2023, opinions are divided about the chances of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma is running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC. He is being challenged by over twenty other candidates, prominent among them being Chief Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party, Action Alliance’s Major General Jack Lincoln Ogulewe (retrd), and Labour Party’s Sen Athan Achonu.

Speaking during a radio programme monitored by our correspondent in Enugu on Thursday, Ebubeagu Felix Okafor, coordinator, APC National Coalition for Peace, said, “Governor Uzodinma has done well and deserves re-election. He is fighting criminality which is different from agitation. Okigwe before Uzodinma was volatile. He needed to militarise volatile areas of the state to be able to function as governor of the state. It is exactly what Governor Dave Umahi did, and recorded huge successes in Ebonyi State.

“The other factor that will work for Uzodinma is his reconciliation with former Gov Rochas Okorocha. Okorocha might have posed a threat to him, but the hierarchy of APC played a smart game by providing a truce between them. Aside these factors, Uzodinma has done very well in Imo State. Check Okigwe-Owerri road with the solar lights, among others.

“Another plus for Uzodinma is the ongoing seaport project at Uguta. If that project comes to fruition, the credit of opening South-East to the world will go to Uzodinma. He is also the only Igbo man with the strongest footing in Aso Rock. So, the people of Imo will not make the mistake of not electing him. Above all, other contestants will deplete their votes in other zones while Uzodinma will get bloc votes from Orlu zone having twelve LGAs. APC is also the majority in the state Assembly.”

But Barrister Amos Ogbonna, director of the Centre for Non-Violence, criticised Uzodinma for militarising Imo State.

According to him, “Hope used Ebubeagu against his political opponents. He might also use security agencies and INEC influences in his favour.

“However, he has a better chance for obvious reasons. The Peoples Democratic Party is no longer trusted in Igbo land because of how they deceived South East in the party’s presidential zoning arrangements. Samuel Anyanwu, its guber candidate, contributed to non-emergence of a south-easterner as the party’s presidential candidate in the last election.

“Labour Party also poses no threat to APC because it is already divided. Its breakaway joined the Action Alliance. Then Obidents only support Peter Obi, and nothing more. Even Labour Party members in the National Assembly have not proven to be better than other members with the way they have joined in sharing national wealth.

“Imo North will vote for APC while votes from Imo East will be depleted. I advise Uzodinma to ensure free and fair elections to shake off the stigma of being a Supreme Court governor.”