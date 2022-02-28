Saraki ‘Completely Ignorant’…Zamfara Not Kwara, APC Senator Slams Former Senate President

The Senator representing Zamfara West, Lawal Dan’iya, has bashed former Senate President Bukola Saraki over his recent comment on the impeachment of Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau as the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State.

Dan’iya, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Saraki has no grounds for meddling in Zamfara politics because he’s “completely ignorant” of happenings in the state.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Saraki, a two-time former Governor of Kwara State, had berated the APC over Aliyu-Gusau’s impeachment, saying the party was setting dangerous “constitutional and political precedents” by allegedly intimidating individuals to join its party.

The Zamfara House of Assembly had impeached the deputy governor over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office levelled against him by the Chief Judge of the state.

But reacting, Saraki had said “The ruling party should not and cannot attempt to brow-beat a public office holder to join their party or to bend to their political leanings, simply because they have the majority in the legislature.”

Responding, however, Dan’iya cautioned the former Senate President against interfering in affairs of the state.

A statement issued by the Senator in Gusau on Monday partly reads: “Saraki who is completely ignorant of happenings in Zamfara should know that Zamfara is not Kwara, therefore, not meddle in our affairs.’’

Dan’iya warned that Zamfara would not “accept anyone within and outside the state making any attempt to bring us on collision course when we have already moved on positively.’’