Saraki To APC: You’re Setting Dangerous Precedents By Intimidating Public Office Holders To Join Your Party

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against setting dangerous ‘constitutional and political precedents’ through its alleged intimidation of individuals to join its party.

Saraki was reacting to the recent impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau, who had claimed that his removal was due to his refusal to join the APC.

The former senate president said the development is not only an embarrassment to the country’s 21-year-old democracy but is also an attempt to subvert the freedom of association of individuals guaranteed by the country’s constitution.

“This freedom allows any individual to freely join or exit a political party when he deems fit.

“The ruling party should not and cannot attempt to brow-beat a public office holder to join their party or to bend to their political leanings, simply because they have the majority in the legislature.

“We must preserve the integrity of our democratic institutions, otherwise, we risk setting dangerous constitutional and political precedents that can spiral.

“All leaders, in both the ruling APC, and my party, the PDP, must come out to condemn this impeachment as an embarrassment to our democracy.

“We must all stand with Barr. Mahdi Ali, for his courage and tenacity in the face of overwhelming adversity. This young leader has shown that he is a person with true conviction. He stands as a beacon of hope for many young Nigerians!” Saraki said in a series of tweets on Friday.