SCAM ALERT: Customs Distance Self From Fictitious Auctions, ‘Sham Recruitment’

The Nigeria Customs Service has distanced itself from fictitious activities by some alleged criminals impersonating its officers and dispossessing unsuspecting Nigerians based on fake recruitment and auctions.

The spokesperson of the Service, Abdullahi Maiwada through its X account, on Monday cautioned Nigerians to be wary of such people.

The statement read partly: “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is issuing a crucial scam alert regarding the escalating activities of fraudulent entities preying on unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms, falsely claiming association with the NCS for purposes of auctions or recruitment.

“Recent events have brought to our attention a surge in scams orchestrated by deceitful individuals impersonating high-ranking officials within the NCS.

“These fraudulent tactics exploit the public’s trust, promoting fictitious auctions and sham recruitment drives purportedly endorsed by our service.”

They noted that all seized/overtime goods have laid down Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for disposal in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The Service said that while these items might be in its custody, NCS officials are only authorised to conduct auctions or recruitment with the requisite legal backing in line with its processes and procedures.

“The NCS unequivocally asserts that auctions of seized goods are never conducted via any social media platform. Any such claims on social media should be treated as fraudulent and promptly reported.

“For accurate and updated details about the Nigeria Customs Service and its operations, we strongly encourage the public to verify information exclusively through the official NCS website, Additionally, you can reach out to our help desk line.”

The NCS further asked the general public to verify any financial commitments related to seized goods or recruitments from its social platforms or visit any Customs formation nationwide.

“Our commitment remains unwavering in protecting the public from fraudulent activities. We implore everyone to exercise vigilance and prudence when approached with offers or announcements regarding Customs auctions or recruitment.

“Any suspicious activities should be reported to the nearest Customs office or through our official communication channels for immediate assistance,” the NCS said.