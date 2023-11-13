FG Joins Bandwagon Of Promisors, Vows To Withdraw Police From VIPs

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, like other police leaders has vowed to withdraw police officers from the nation’s Very Important Personalities, VIPs, as part of President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to transform the system.

Suleiman-Ibrahim disclosed this on Monday during a two-day management retreat at the Ministry of Police Affairs.

The minister said, “As you are aware, our key mandates include developing and implementing a harmonised police reform report, amending the Police Act, executing Mr President’s directive on the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties, and developing a community policing strategy, amongst others.

“We must not see these mandates as mere tasks but as transformative initiatives that can enhance internal security in Nigeria.”

There has been a recurrent pledge by various police authorities to withdraw police personnel from VIPs in Nigeria with no significant record of execution in view.

The country with a population size of over two hundred million is tackling a worsening state of insecurity with over 370,000 sworn police operatives, which is against the United Nations recommendation of one police officer for every 450 citizens.

Like former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba and other past police leaders who have publicly declared plans to withdraw police officers from VIPs, IGP Kayode Egbetokun found a narrow path to join the train of promisors.

Upon his appointment as interim IGP in June, Egbetokun announced plans to withdraw all operatives of the Mobile Police Force (MOPOL) from VIP escort/guard duties VIPs.

They were to make up a 40,000-man Special Intervention Squad, to combat the growing concerns of crime and criminality across the country, but five months later, the police appear to have been silent on the execution plan.

When Nigerians began to demand an update on the directive, the spokesperson of the police, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “Let us be clear: at no point did the Force intend to strip VIPs (who are legally and statutorily entitled to Police escorts) of their security details”.

He noted further, “Instead, the objective is to reassign the withdrawn PMF personnel to the recently established Special Intervention Squad.”

Despite this clarification, the IGP Egbetokun administration has yet to provide an update surrounding the operational status of the special squad, having taken a stance to thrive on transparency.

Although a document exclusively obtained by THE WHISTLER dated July 26, revealed a two-week ultimatum to withdraw MOPOLS from 37 squadrons across the country, Nigerians are yet to be abreast of further development.

However, the minister of police affairs while speaking on Monday emphasised the ministry’s commitment to aligning its efforts to contribute to the realisation of President Tinubu’s vision for a renewed and highly effective police, which includes the withdrawal of police officers from the nation’s non-VIPs.

The minister also noted the police and and the Ministry of Police Affairs were at a critical juncture, and currently struggling with the consequences of decades of neglect that have hindered their ability to fulfil their constitutional mandate