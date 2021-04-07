Security Beefed Up At Enugu, Lagos Correctional Centres To Forestall Attacks

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Following attacks on the Nigerian Correctional Centre as well as police headquarters in Imo State, the authorities of the centre in Enugu have beefed up security to safeguard their facilities.

In Lagos, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, also revealed on Wednesday that additional police personnel had been deployed to all the correctional centres in the state.

When our correspondent visited the correctional centre in Enugu , armed operatives were seen standing at strategic positions. Pedestrians were also not allowed to loiter around the premises.

Mr Emeka Monday, the spokesman of the NCS, said security had been beefed up in the centre to forestall recurrence of Monday’s attack on the police headquarters and Correctional Centre in Owerri.

According to him, “We are aware of what happened in Imo, and have put certain measures in place to ensure that such an ugly incident does not happen here. We are on alert and will resist any jailbreak attempt. For now, the centre is secured and safe.”

Our correspondent reports that unknown gunmen attacked the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Owerri, freeing over 1, 800 inmates in the process.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Wednesday, called for the arrest of the immediate past police IG, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

The council’s national president, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka said in a statement: “To attack the Imo State police command not more than 20 minutes’ drive to the location of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, is an indication that the former IGP has some questions to answer as regard the operation.”