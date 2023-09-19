Security Officers Feared Dead As Gunmen Burn Two Patrol Van

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is palpable tension at Umualumaku Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo State as scores of security officers are feared dead and two patrol vans torched.

In a viral video seen by THE WHISTLER, some of the eyewitness could be heard saying in Igbo language “that the shoot out between the security personnel and the gunmen looked like a Hollywood combat screen .”

Also, our reporter could count three dead security personnel from the video lying in the pool of their blood beside the burning truck.

When contacted by our reporter, the spokesperson of Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye said that they are on top of the matter and will revert back soon.