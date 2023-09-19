Mohbad: I’m Getting Death Threats Over My Comments – Daddy Showkey

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has disclosed that he has been receiving death threats ever since he made comments regarding the sudden death of singer, Mohbad, on September 12, 2023.

MohBad died after allegedly being treated for an infection. But following speculations that the singer may have died from unnatural causes, the police announced they would investigate the circumstances of his death.

In an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Daddy Showkey also suggested unnamed influential figures may be behind the singer’s death.

“Daddy Freeze, do you know after my last interview with you, I received a lot of death threats? Did you know after that interview, that even people in government were threatening me?

“I told them that they should go and watch your interview. Did I say anything wrong? And what I’m saying, I’m telling the truth. You would not believe what I went through. I did not sleep throughout that night. They were just threatening me.

“Daddy Freeze, I don’t know what you are going through with all these things you are doing o. Because of the kind of threats, I come dey talk say what of you?”

The death of the singer has sparked outrage among Nigerians and people in the diaspora, leading to a renewed focus on the investigation into his passing.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, ordered the exhumation of Mohbad’s corpse for further investigation.

Owohunwa gave the directive on Monday after the inauguration of a Special Investigation Team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Solomon Oyeniyi, a music producer popularly known as K-Solo, also disclosed on Tuesday that the singer’s corpse will be exhumed today.

K-Solo made this announcement via Instagram, emphasizing their appeal to the Lagos State Police Commissioner to grant them permission to bring their phones along for the process.

