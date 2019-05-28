See What Has Changed As Buhari Declares Assets After 4Yrs In Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has complied with the constitutional requirement to once again declare his assets after completing his first term in office on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Tuesday night.

According to Shehu, nothing has significantly changed in Buhari’s assets since assuming office as Nigeria’s President four years ago.

The presidential aide said the assets declaration forms which his principal submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) indicate that the President has not acquired new houses, opened new bank accounts or bought new shares either home or abroad since assuming office in 2015.

Shehu said the completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the president by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs.



“The forms, as signed by the President and sworn to before a Judge of Abuja High Court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired,” Mr Shehu said.

He also said the Chairman of the CCB commended the president for leading by example by declaring his assets in accordance with the law.

Shehu’s claim on the President’s newly summited assets forms have not been independently verified. Similarly, President Buhari declined to allow independent verification of his assets forms in 2015.

