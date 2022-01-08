Sen Ekweremadu Urges Enugu Lawmakers ‘To Do More’ For State

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Saturday, appealed to his colleagues from the state currently serving in the National Assembly to attract projects across every part of the state.

Speaking on a radio programme in Enugu, Ekweremadu said, “I urge my colleagues in the National Assembly to attract projects and spread them across every part of the state.

“I have spread various projects I attracted across the state, not withstanding that I represent Enugu West senatorial zone.

“I have attracted over 100 water projects spread across the state. We have done many road projects across the three senatorial districts of the state and beyond.

“In this New Year, contractors are being mobilised to sites across the state. I want my colleagues from Enugu State in the National Assembly to do more.”

On his political future, Ekweremadu said, “I have told my constituents that at the end of this political dispensation that I would be out of the Senate for good. So they should shop for my replacement.

“There have been calls for me to run for the governorship slot of the state. At the right time, we shall make our position known.”