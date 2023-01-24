Senate Approves Appointment Of 7 New Commissioners For ICPC

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday approves seven new commissioners for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The names of the commissioners were submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation last week.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes.

Senator Suleiman Abdul Kwari (APC – Kaduna North), Chairman of the Committee, while presenting the report, said the committee recommended that the nominees be approved.

Meanwhile, when their nomination was put to vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Senators approved the nomination, and the nominees were confirmed.

The names of the approved commissioners are: Justice Adamu Bello (rtd) from Katsina State to represent North West; Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa state) to represent North West and Mrs Olubukola Balogun (rtd) from Lagos State to represent South West.

Others are Dr. Grace Nkechiyere Chinda from Delta State to represent South-South, Barr. Obiora Samuel Igwedibia from Anambra State to represent South East and Abdullahi Maikano from Niger state to represent North Central.

Prince Dauda Yahaya Umar from Nasarawa State will also represent North Central in the commission.