Senate Calls FG To Allow Sales Of Petroleum Products Across Borders

The Senate on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to open the borders to enable the sales of petroleum products across the borders as fuel subsidies have been removed.

The upper house said since the removal of subsidy, smuggling of petroleum products has been curtailed.

This was sequel to a motion brought before it by Senator Solomon Adeola, APC-Ogun West.

The Senate explained that the restrictions earlier placed on petroleum products and fertilisers were as a result of national security.

The upper house however cautioned that since “petrol and fertiliser can be used to make improvised explosive devices, IED,” the federal government through the office of the national security adviser and Customs must take necessary steps before opening the borders.

The red chamber therefore urged the Comptroller General of Customs and office of the National Security Adviser to allow the product through the border community.

The Senate further called on the federal government to monitor the corridors to ensure no threat to national security.

But in his ruling in the short consideration of the motion, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said it was necessary “to take the issue of fertiliser on its own.

“Petrol can be allowed for now to pass through the borders but fertilizers, since it can be used for IEDs, the NSA and other relevant agencies would consider what’s appropriate.”