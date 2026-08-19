Senate Summons NFF, NSC Over Nigeria’s Dismal Football Record

…Dikko, Gusau Face Emergency Meeting Over World Cup Failures

The Senate has expressed concern over the declining fortunes of Nigeria’s football teams, summoning the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for an emergency meeting.

The meeting followed Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Super Falcons’ inability to secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Senate Committee on Sports, chaired by Senator Abdul Ningi, met with the NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and NFF President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on Wednesday to examine the factors responsible for the teams’ poor performances.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting in his office, Ningi said the session was convened at the instance of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who had sought explanations on the state of Nigerian sports, particularly football.

“I have the authority of the Senate President on this very important meeting who recently asked me, ‘Senator Ningi, what is happening in sports, what is happening in football?’” he said.

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Ningi explained that the meeting was a prelude to a comprehensive briefing he would present to the Senate when it resumes next month on the state of sports and football in the country, as well as measures being taken to reverse the decline.

According to him, the meeting also focused on the need for the NSC and NFF to resolve their differences and work together to restore Nigeria’s fortunes in international football.

“I called them to close ranks, that is, the Nigerian Football Federation and the National Sports Commission because as it is today, they are wide apart. They are heading for a meeting probably in the Villa. So, for now, it’s work in progress,” he said.

The senator said the Senate was particularly concerned that the teams had continued to underperform despite what he described as significant motivational support from President Bola Tinubu to players and officials.

Ningi noted that the President had provided $100,000 each to players and officials, while the budget for the sports sector had also been substantially increased.

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“Recall, in a very long time, the government never compensated sportsmen and women, but the President, in his magnanimity, dished out a hundred thousand dollars each to players and officials, and what more will you need from a nation that is battling with the lives of over 220 million Nigerians?” he asked.

He added: “I thought the President has done all that he could in motivating them. And also, as the chairman of the Senate committee, I have also seen that the President has almost quadrupled the budget of the sports ministry.

“Then what other motivation does a player or officials need? We were all pained when we couldn’t be in the World Cup in the United States and further pained by the failure of Super Falcons to make it to Brazil next year.”

The committee chairman, however, said the Senate would not act outside the law in responding to growing calls by football enthusiasts for the dissolution or disbandment of the NFF.

He said any decision taken by the National Assembly and other stakeholders would be guided by Nigerian laws and the statutes of the world football governing body, FIFA.

“My concern is that whatever action we must do, we must do it within the limits of the law. We must look at our laws, and we must also look at the FIFA statutes,” Ningi said.