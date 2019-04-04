Senate Will Pass Police Reform Bill, Saraki Assures IGP Adamu

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, received the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who paid a courtesy call on him in his office in Abuja.

Saraki was quoted by his Special Assistant on New Media, Olu Onemola, as promising IGP Adamu that the 8th National Assembly would pass the Police Reform Bill and Police Trust Fund Bill before the end of its tenure.

The Senate President assured the police chief of the National Assembly’ commitment to strengthening the nation’s security architecture.

“The performance of the Nigeria Police Force is key to our nation’s security. This is because apart from us ensuring that the institution is well-funded, we need to ensure that the police play their constitutional role in the security of our nation,” said Saraki.

“Funding is a major issue, and I know that a lot of work has been done to ensure that the Police Trust Fund Bill gets to its current stage in the House. Before the end of the 8th Senate, I want to assure you that we will pass the bill.”

He added, “Another critical issue is the Police Reform Bill which has gone through a public hearing with a major input from stakeholders.

“We started this process before your tenure, but we can still allow a few more days before it is laid, so that you too can make your contributions.

“We would like you to take a close look at this bill alongside the committee, so that by next week, we can lay the report of the bill and pass it.”

Reacting, Adamu expressed confidence that if fully passed, the Police Trust Fund Bill would help to further strengthen the Force.

“The security challenges facing the country are many, however, the resources are limited. It is our view that the passage of the Police Trust Fund Bill would assist in strengthening the institution and alleviating many of the challenges that we face,” said the police boss.