Senator Abaribe Reacts To PDP’s ‘Soothing’ Abia Bye-Election Victory,

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Sunday, said the Igbos will not allow themselves to led by people who don’t mean well for the region.

Senator Abaribe said this on Sunday while reacting to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in Saturday’s House of Representatives Bye-election for Aba South/North federal constituency, Chimaobi Ebisike.

The Senator said the victory is a testament to the fact that the Igbos are aware of the ill-treatment meted to the South East by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government.

He also applauded the PDP for effectively mobilizing its members and mounting a clean and vigorous campaign that culminated in victory.

The victory, Senator Abaribe added, “is a clear testament that PDP is the preferred choice in the state, especially with the superlative performance of the government.”

He further referred to the electoral feat as “soothing and a clear signal that our people are very conscious of what is going on in the country, with the shoddy treatment of the Ndigbo by the APC government. Never again can we be led by the nose, by people who don’t mean well for our people.”

He however called on the party to be magnanimous in victory and remain united and eschew tendencies that could alienate those willing to join now.