FG’s Contractor Behind Controversial SUVs Supply To Niger Republic Gets Fresh Contract

Kaura Motors, the company behind the controversial supply of N1.14bn worth of SUVs to the Niger Republic has received a fresh N625.5m contract from the Federal Government.

The new contract to the company which critics alleged is a Special Purpose Vehicle follows the approval of N10bn by the government for two major airports in the country.

The Minister of Aviation disclosed on Wednesday that N7.48bn was approved for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Hadejia airstrip, Jigawa State.

Three companies, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, MASCOT Associates Nigeria Limited and Kaura Motors were awarded the contract.

The aviation boss revealed that N1.97bn was for the construction of a control tower and technical building at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu while N625.50m was for the procurement of utility vehicles for the Aviation Ministry.

Sirika said, “So today in Council, we presented one memorandum that contained three items. One of which is the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Hadejia airstrip. And the total sum is N7,482,071,196.56 for a period of 18 months. And this contract is going to MESSRS China Civil Engineering Construction Company.

“Then there is the construction of a control tower and technical building in Enugu airport. The company is MSSRS MASCOT Associates Nigeria Limited. And it is N1,973,606,141.75.

“The third contract is for the procurement of utility vehicles. It went to MSSRs Kaura Motors at N625,500,000. These are the memoranda and they’ve all been approved by Council today.”

Kaura Motors was in February 2022 named in the controversial acquisition of 10 units of Toyota Land Cruisers V8 by the FG to the Niger Republic.

A document exposed by David Hundeyin in August 2022 revealed that the contract sum was N1.14bn for the 10 SUVs.

The contract triggered debate among Nigerians forcing Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, to defend the deal.

The contract was funded in a document titled, ”Approval For The Award Of Contract For The Procurement Of Vehicles For The Republic Of Niger For Logistic Support”.

It read in part, “President’s approval for the award of Contract for the Supply and delivery of 10 Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles, for the Republic of Niger, as logistic support, in favour of Messrs Kaura Motors Nigeria Limited, in the sum of N1,145,000,000.00 inclusive of 7.5% VAT, with a delivery period of one week as indicated in the table below:

“2021 Model, V8 Toyota Land Cruiser: Specification: V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Alloy Rims, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Air-Conditioner, Push Start, Airbags, High Mount Stop Light, Radio/MP3.

“Three (3) years or 100,000km Warranty. Delivery to Niger Republic, Flight, Logistics, Insurance & Foreign Customs Duties.

“Unit Price (N) N80,600,000.00 Total Amount (AD) (for 10 units) N806,000,000.00 Delivery to Niger Republic, Flight, Logistics, Insurance and Foreign Customs Duties – Unit Price N33,900,000.00 —(10 units) N339,000,000.00 Grand Total-N1,145,000,000.00..”

Checks by THE WHISTLER revealed that the company was incorporated on August 19, 1985 with a registered office at NY.8, Kagoro Close, Express Way, Kaduna.

Notable directors are Mahmuda Sambo and Liman Usman, records found on NG-Checks reveal.