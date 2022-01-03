Seven Die, 12 Injured As Passenger Buses Collide In Ogun

Seven persons, including two children, lost their lives on Monday as two buses loaded with passengers collided in Ogun State.

Twelve other persons were injured in the crash which occurred at Kere village, along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps said the accident involved two Mazda commercial buses travelling to Abeokuta.

The buses were said to be speeding while a light truck (Cabster) driver drove against the traffic. The reckless driving on the part of the drivers was said to be the cause of the fatal accident.

The commercial buses were marked LSR 266 YD and LND 01 YE and the Cabster truck was XS 595 JJJ.

The Public Relations Officer, TRACE, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, quoting an eyewitness for the cause of the accident said, “The driver of the Cabster van drove against traffic while the drivers of the Mazda commercial buses were speeding.”

He stated that the seven who died consisted of four male adults, one female adult, one female child and one male child.

The 12 injured consisted of seven male adults, four female adults and one female child.

Akinbiyi added that the Injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Ijaiye and Federal Medical Centre Idi Aba both in Abeokuta.

He added that the corpses were also taken to the morgue of General Hospital, Ijaiye by the operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps.