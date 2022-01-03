One Killed As Police Repel Attack On Imo Monarch’s Palace

The Imo State Police Command has repelled an attack on the palace of Ezeimo, HRH Dr. E.C Okeke, in Ezioha Amaifeke, Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State.

The assailants attacked the palace around 1 am on Monday, said the Imo State police public relations officer, Michael Abattam.

According to Abattam, the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussain, had deployed police patrol teams to communities to guide and monitor palaces due to recent attacks on monarchs by armed criminals.

He said the strategy paid off as a combined police team and a local vigilante group repelled the attack on the palace and killed one of the hoodlums.

Abattam said, “Sequel to the recent attacks on the palaces of some Traditional Rulers in the state by some unknown gunmen, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, psc in order to curb this menace deployed the command’s tactical teams to patrol every communities in the state, while closely monitoring the palaces of traditional rulers.

“Today, the 3rd of January, 2022 at about 0100hrs, the strategy paid off as the Command’s tactical teams working in synergy with vigilante Group of the area were able to repel the attack/attempt to set the palace of Eze Imo; HRH Eze Dr E. C. Okeke on fire by men suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN group at Ezioha Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of Owerri, lmo state .

“The hoodlums, in their numbers besieged the palace of the traditional ruler armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the Command’s tactical teams and in the process one of the hoodlums was neutralized. While others fled into the bush with bullet injuries .

“On searching the body of the neutralized bandit, several charms were seen tied round his waist. Other items also recovered includes: