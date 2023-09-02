Seven Killed As Armed Men Attack Kaduna Mosque

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least seven people have been reported dead following a mosque invasion by armed men at Saya-Saya village, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The marauders attacked the local mosque on Friday night while villagers performed the Isha’i prayers.

The head of the vigilante was reported to be among those killed.

“We suspected they traced him (vigilante boss) to the mosque to attack him. We were inside the mosque praying when they arrived and started shooting.

“Five persons were killed at the mosque, while a driver who brought food items to the village was also killed.

“The other person was killed at a nearby village,” the village head, Malam Abdulrahaman Yusuf told Daily Trust on Saturday.

The state police command confirmed the incident noting that a Joint Task Force of security operatives have been mobilised to comb the nearby bushes and arrest the perpetrators.