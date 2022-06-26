Sex Enhancement: Have You Tried Vaginal Steaming?

In a world of sexual fantasies, many women are going the extra mile to improve their sex appeal. Across state capitals of Nigeria, especially in the more cosmopolitan cities of Kano, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and the Nation’s capital, Abuja, many are making money from women’s desire to be sexier.

Traditional and modern SPA offering different sex enhancement services, which now include Vaginal (V)- steaming, are springing up on street corners and malls. Married and single women are among their clientele.

According to the Healthline media, V-steaming is an age-old natural remedy said to cleanse the vagina and uterus, regulate menstruation, and ease period cramps through the use of herb-infused steam, usually boiled water.

Ladies who visit SPAs for V-steaming believe it helps to tighten their vagina wall, makes sexual intercourse pleasurable, and fights infection.

Visit To SPA For V-Steaming

THE WHISTLER went on an undercover visit to Flutt Beauty, a Traditional SPA located in the Maitama area of Abuja to see how V-steaming is done. The outlet, which is located in the residential area of Maitama, has no signpost for proper identification but secures clients through referrals.

The SPA has a large following on its social media handles and the front desk personnel constantly receive calls for reservations and directions.

Here, V-steaming is part of a premium package that cost N20,000, and it provides other skincare services, but independently, it cost N3500 to steam the vagina.

“There is no side effect. Trust me. Everything we use here is natural and in less than 20 minutes you are done,” the front desk attendant told this reporter who posed as a potential client.

“When you are done, you will feel the difference. First, it will help fight infections, make sex sweeter and tighten your vagina. Trust me you’ll come back for it”.

The small session where the steam is executed has a clinical bed coach on the right side. There is also a black padded box that serves as a stool. It is constructed with an opening at the top and is placed on the floor, on the left side of the room.

The stool has an opening at the side through which the steam pan is inserted. The pan has a combination of flamed-up herbal contents expected to penetrate the vagina.

A client for V-steaming is expected to sit over the padded stool with her legs wide open for proper penetration of the steam emanating from the burning pan into the vagina.

“Many women including most workers in this outlet do it regularly,” the attendant who is in her early 20s noted but said, “I am a virgin, so I don’t need it”.

V- Steamer Explains Benefits

A cosmetologist and founder of J & A Skincare and SPA located in the Maraba area of Abuja, Joy Obinna also spoke to THE WHISTLER on the benefits of V-steaming. She has been providing the service for five years after learning from her Arab mentor.

She showed the reporter all the products she uses for her clients and said they are made from natural ingredients such as Lavender buds, Chamomile buds, Sandalwood, Dorot, and Cloves.

The combination, she added, helps to fight external infections in the vagina, improves the nervous system, allows the vagina area to smell well, and also tightens the vagina walls.

Steam the Vagina 12 Times A Year

Obinna said V-steaming has no side effects because they use natural ingredients. She said if done at least once a month after a woman’s menstrual flow, it would help fight post-menstrual infection and odour.

She said, “Some ladies smell during and after menstruation, and it is always advisable to steam after your flow to eliminate such odour. Also, some infections are not inside the body but are just on the vagina’s surface. So, V-steaming helps kill it too.

Founder of J & A Skincare and SPA, Joy Obinna

“So, it is not something you do once and forget. Once a month is okay because of the monthly flow.

“There is no side effect honestly because everything we use is herbal. We don’t even use anything chemical; we only use the dorot to make the fire”.

The cosmetologist said she also practices what she preaches, and revealed that none of her clients has brought any complaints to her about the service.

She however advised women to avoid using soap to wash their private areas because they are chemically induced.

Clients’ React To V-Steaming

However, this reporter spoke to a lady, Chioma Okafor, who had carried out the process. She told THE WHISTLER that it was a futile experience for her.

“I was having an infection and they told me the steaming was going to work for it, but after doing it two consecutive times, I did not notice any positive result. Then I had to go back to the hospital where I took drugs and injections. The steaming didn’t work, I only wasted my money,” she said.

Another woman also made similar claims about V-steaming. She recalled how her husband queried her after engaging in the process.

“They said the steam makes the place tight and that you will have more sexual pleasure. That is how I went to do it, and when I met with my husband, he asked me why I was smelling smoke. He just left me there, I don’t think that thing works,” she said, in a tone suggesting mockery of the service.

Google Search

According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology, Lavender oil helps to remedy feminine odour and it combats antifungal-resistant infections.

Aromatherapists also use lavender in inhalation therapy to treat nervous disorders, headache pain, anxiety, and depression.

Early research also showed that there is insufficient evidence to rate the effectiveness of Chamomile buds in vagina infection treatment.

However, research showed that flushing the vagina with a German Chamomile extract in water may reduce odour.

According to WebMD, a website providing health services, Sandalwood may prevent the growth of fungus and bacteria. It also reduces spasms and helps people relax.

There have been controversies, however, surrounding the effectiveness of cloves in tightening the vagina. Reports have pointed out that the use of cloves whether it is boiled for drinking or used to wash the vulva may strengthen the vagina muscles.

Dorot on its part is the substance that enables the entire contents to flame, it is the incense itself.

Gynecologist Reacts

Meanwhile, a Gynecologist at the Family Medical Centre Hospital, Gwarinpa Housing Estate, Abuja, Dr Christiana Erhazele, said the use of steam as a means of vagina tightening has no medical backing.

She stated, “Most times, pressure from the male partners causes the females to look for remedies to tighten the vagina and because of a wide variety of information on the internet these days, a lot of people are misled and businesses are thriving in their ignorance.

“Vagina tightness is usually considered central to sexual pleasure; however, this is false. The looseness or tightness of the vagina during sexual intercourse depends on the degree of sexual arousal.

“Usually, intense arousal relaxes the muscle while anxiety or fear causes the muscles to contract.”

According to her, “a lot of vendors are cashing in on people’s ignorance and desperation. Steam could cause scalding, burns or tears that could lead to the introduction of bacteria causing further damage.

“Then there are some people who sell herbs in powder form along with those steaming herbs. But research has shown that some of them blend antibiotics, add colours and flavour and sell to their unsuspecting victims.”

Erhazele added that V-steaming neither cures infection nor prevents the vagina from emitting odour because it has its natural smell.

“About fighting infection, it is false and not medically backed up. Some might come with testimonies, but it’s pure coincidence,” she noted.

She urged those interested in tightening their vagina naturally to eat healthily; avoid unnecessary strains that would weaken the pelvic muscles and do exercises such as pelvic stretch, Kegels, squats, sit-ups etcetera.

For extreme cases, Erhazele recommended other methods including the use of vagina weights, which must be done professionally, and surgery- vaginoplasty.