APC Chides Critics Questioning Tinubu’s Performance

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned individuals and groups it accused of undermining the achievements of President Bola Tinubu, describing their actions as misleading and unpatriotic.

The condemnation was made by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Malam Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi.

Dingyadi alleged that most of the criticisms were being driven by opposition elements using social media platforms to spread what he described as false and unfounded reports aimed at discrediting the President’s performance.

According to him, such actions prioritise selfish interests over patriotism, national peace, security, and collective nation-building.

He decried what he termed the use of misleading information, baseless accusations, and political propaganda to “bastardise” the achievements of the Tinubu administration, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

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“Rather than acknowledge the progress made, some individuals have chosen to spread falsehoods for political gain”

He urged Nigerians to recognise what he described as improvements in security, infrastructure development, and ongoing reforms across key sectors, including agriculture, education, healthcare, housing, and social intervention programmes.

He also cautioned against the use of vulgar language and unconstructive criticism, noting that such conduct does not reflect the values of responsible and patriotic citizens.

“The current APC National Working Committee under Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda remains committed to driving economic transformation, improving citizens’ security, and advancing development across sectors” he added.

The APC spokesman assured that the party would continue to promote policies aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians while countering misinformation targeted at undermining the administration.

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He also called on citizens to be vigilant and discerning, especially when engaging with information from political actors, urging them to verify claims before accepting or sharing them.

Dingyadi reiterated the party’s commitment to supporting the Tinubu administration in delivering on its mandate and sustaining national development efforts.