El-Rufai Alleges Smear Campaign, Moves To Sue Over Report

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Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged a coordinated attempt to damage his reputation amid ongoing legal proceedings, as he moves to challenge a media report linking him to an alleged security incident involving a prosecution witness.

Through his media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai accused unnamed actors of orchestrating events aimed at influencing his trial and frustrating his bid for bail.

The former governor is currently in detention following engagements with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and subsequent transfer to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, where he is facing charges in separate high courts.

His reaction follows a recent report by The Nation alleging that gunmen invaded the residence of a key witness in one of the cases against him. The witness was said to have suggested that the incident might be connected to his role in the trial.

El-Rufai, however, rejected any association with the development, describing the report as misleading and injurious to his reputation. He has directed his legal team to initiate defamation proceedings against those responsible for the publication.

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The former governor also expressed concern over what he described as a pattern of negative narratives surrounding him since leaving office, warning against attempts to use public perception to influence judicial outcomes.

He called for strict adherence to due process, insisting that legal proceedings should not be manipulated to deny any citizen their rights while standing trial.

The controversy adds a new dimension to the ongoing legal battle involving the former governor, as debates continue over the intersection of media reporting and high-profile criminal proceedings.