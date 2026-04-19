2027: Lagos APC Warns Against ‘Premature Endorsement’ Of Aspirants

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has warned its members and officials against premature endorsement of aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Sunday, the state chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, condemned what he described as “disturbing and unauthorized actions” by some Local Government chairmen who have been publicly presenting certain aspirants as consensus candidates.

Ojelabi said such actions violate the party’s principles of internal democracy, fairness, and due process, warning that they could generate avoidable tension and division within the party.

“The party wishes to state unequivocally that such conduct is wrong, unacceptable, and a clear violation of the principles of internal democracy, fairness, and due process for which our great party is known,” he said.

He clarified that the Lagos APC had not released any guidelines, directives, or timetable for its forthcoming primaries, stressing that any attempt to project or anoint aspirants as consensus candidates was premature and misleading.

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“For the avoidance of doubt, the Lagos State APC has not issued any guidelines, directives, or timetable for the forthcoming primaries. Consequently, any attempt by any party official to project or anoint any aspirant as a consensus candidate is premature, misleading, and entirely without the authorisation of the party,” he added.

The chairman warned that the party would not hesitate to impose disciplinary sanctions on any official who continues to engage in such acts, describing them as unauthorised and destabilising.

He, however, reassured party members that all qualified aspirants would be given a level playing field, free from intimidation, coercion, or undue influence, while urging party officials expected to serve as impartial umpires to maintain strict neutrality.

Meanwhile, in a related development, some council chairmen in Ikorodu Division have declared support for the re-election of a federal lawmaker, underscoring early political alignments ahead of 2027.

The Executive Chairman of Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area, Ameen Apanisile, announced the endorsement of Babajimi Benson for another term in the House of Representatives.

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Speaking on behalf of other executive chairmen in the division, Apanisile described the endorsement as a “deliberate decision” based on the lawmaker’s track record and impact across the constituency.

“This endorsement is not made lightly. It is a deliberate decision rooted in proven performance, visible impact, and a steadfast commitment to the growth and development of Ikorodu Division,” he said in a Saturday statement.

He added that Benson had demonstrated consistent leadership at the federal level, delivering what he described as tangible dividends of democracy while effectively representing the interests of his constituents.