Shekarau Receives APC Membership Card In Kano

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Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has led a high-level delegation to present former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau with an All Progressives Congress membership card at Giginyu Ward in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, in a move seen as a significant boost to the party’s fortunes in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mustapha Muhammed, said that the large, jubilant crowd that turned out at the venue reflected strong grassroots support for the APC and pointed to a likely victory for the party in Kano State.

Governor Yusuf described Shekarau as a man of the people whose impact on the lives of Kano residents remained deeply felt, noting his political pedigree and the respect he commands across all strata of society in the state and across northern Nigeria.

Receiving his membership card, Shekarau declared that unity was paramount, and pledged to work towards securing victory for Governor Yusuf’s second term bid in 2027, as well as other APC candidates across the ballot.

Former Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo was among other prominent figures who defected to the APC alongside Shekarau at the event.

The occasion was attended by a number of senior state officials and party leaders, including Kano State House of Assembly Speaker Jibrin Ismail Falgore, APC Ex-Officio Muhammad Jamu, Kano State APC Chairman Haruna Umar Doguwa, and other party executives.