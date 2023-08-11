Shettima, Nigerian Texas University Professor, Others To Grace ICPC’s Policy Dialogue on Corruption

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, is to grace a policy dialogue on corruption, social norms and behavioural change organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices (ICPC) and Other Related Offences Commission in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN).

Shettima is the special guest of honour at the one-day event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 15th August, 2023.

Other dignitaries expected at the event are Prof. Toyin Falola of the Department of History at the University of Texas, Austin, United States, who is to serve as the keynote speaker.

Others are: Prof. Etannibi Alemika; Naziru Mikailu Abubakar; Rev. Fr. George Ehusani; Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, and Prof. Isaac Nnamdi.

According to a press release by the ICPC Spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, the event will be both physical and virtual.

She said it is aimed at addressing negative social norms bedevilling the country, while provoking behavioural change in citizens.

“The policy dialogue is a platform to explore innovative strategies, exchange ideas and develop actionable recommendations that will contribute to addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with the theme,” she said.

She also noted that attendance to the physical event is strictly by invitation, noting that “all stakeholders are encouraged to join virtually with the login details provided on the banner, or watch the livestream on Facebook @icpcnigeria,” Ogugua said.