Burkina Faso’s Military Govt Suspends Radio Station For Niger Criticism

The Burkina Faso junta has suspended a very popular radio station in the country for publishing an interview that was deemed insulting to the new military leadership in Niger.

The radio station, Radio Omega, was immediately suspended until further notice, AFP reports.

This was contained in a statement by the Communications Minister, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo.

Radio Omega is part of the Omega media group, which is owned by the former foreign affairs minister, Alpha Barry.

According to him, the suspension was “in the higher interests of the nation.” The station stopped broadcasting after the statement was issued on Thursday.

The interview in question was with Ousmane Abdoul Moumouni, the spokesman of a newly-established Nigerien group campaigning to return Niger’s democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum to power.

Ouedraogo, who is also a spokesman for the government, said Moumani made “insulting comments about the new Nigerien authorities.”

He added that the organisation Moumani heads is “clearly campaigning for violence and war against the sovereign people of Niger” and seeks to restore Bazoum “by every means.”

Bazoum was overthrown in a coup on July 26 by military officials in the country who were members of the Presidential Guard (PG).

Burkina Faso declared solidarity with Niger following the coup, along with Mali. Both countries warned that any military intervention from neighbouring countries or external forces attempting to restore Bazoum would be considered a declaration of war against them.

Burkina Faso’s junta has already suspended other media outlets in recent months, including French TV outlets, LCI and France24.

They also suspended Radio France Internationale as well as correspondents from French newspapers Liberation and Le Monde.