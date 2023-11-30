Shettima Visits Anambra, Commissions Meter Producing Factory, Radio Station

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has commissioned an electric meter producing plant name Advanced Energy Management Solution in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Shettima adorned in an Igbo traditional red Isi-agu attire arrived in Anambra state on Thursday and was received by the State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo and other state functionaries and party leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) at Chinue Achebe International Airport, Umueri Anambra State.

In his speech during the commissioning of the plant, the VP said the plant would help reduce the shortage of prepaid meters in the country and help solve the power issues in the country.

He said, “We commend this initiative as we commission the factory to the glory of God and the use of humanity. This will help reduce the shortage gap of prepaid meters in the country.

“We believe that the establishment of the factory will help resolve the power supply challenges facing the country by addressing the critical issue of very high metering gap among consumers.

“It is also a direct response to the call by the Federal Government for local and foreign investors to invest in Nigeria, create jobs, and stimulate economic activities all around the country.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Advanced Energy Management Solutions, Okechukwu Onyejiuwa in his address said the plant has the capacity to produce 1.4 million meters annually and also have the capacity to produce single phase, three phase and maximum demand meters.

He revealed that the plant will create 500 direct employment and an estimated 4,000 indirect job opportunities from it’s activities.

He said, “This factory has the capacity to produce 1.4 million meters annually. The establishment is to support government’s efforts to resolve the power supply challenges facing the country by addressing the critical issue of very high metering gap amongst consumers.

“This facility possesses the capability to produce Single Phase and Three Phase as well as Maximum Demand Meters. The manufacturing facility is equipped with advanced, cutting-edge equipment and machinery to manufacture a wide range of MD and non-MD smart energy meters, as well as feeder meters of accuracy class ranging from 0.2S to 1S in compliance with national and international standards.

“The factory is set to create about 500 direct jobs comprising majorly of engineers, technicians as well as finance and administration professionals. In addition to the direct jobs, we estimate that there will also be over 4,000 jobs created by the activities of this company.

“The operations of this factory will stimulate economic activities in the country especially given the high-tech nature of the skills required for the manufacturing process. It will also conserve scarce foreign exchange through reduction in the cost of imported raw materials, developing local raw materials sources and the potential for export to other countries within Africa and other parts of the world in the near future.”

Onyejiuwa stressed that the unstable nature of foreign exchange in the country hampered the importation of machines, equipment, and raw materials, which adversely affected the pricing of the meters.

He urged the government to improve the ease of doing business and harmonize the collection of taxes and revenue, creating a more conducive environment for businesses to survive in the country.