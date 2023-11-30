Super Eagles Slump To 42nd In Latest FIFA Ranking

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped two places from 40th to 42nd in the latest FIFA ranking.

FIFA published the latest ranking on their website on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles recorded poor performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November.

Jose Peseiro’s men dropped 16.04 points to rank 1474.44 points as against 1490.48 the previous month.

The team still retained its sixth position in Africa behind the likes of Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

World Champions Argentina led the way as the number one team in the world, followed by France in the second position, England, Belgium, and Brazil, occupied the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

Advertisement

According to FIFA, the ranking took into consideration the 2026 World Cup qualifiers played in Africa, Asia and South America.

While the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying matches, CONCACAF Nations League 2023-24 encounters and the Pacific Games 2023 were also considered to arrive at the rankings.

The Super Eagles will be back in action in January at the 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast.