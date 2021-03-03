Shoot Anyone Holding AK47 – Buhari Orders Security Agents

39 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the armed forces to shoot at sight any unauthorized person seen with Ak 47 rifle.

The President also ordered security agencies to route bandits who refused to surrender.

The senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted the President as saying in an interview with the BBC Hausa.

Garba said, “the president has ordered security forces to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47.

“He ordered that whoever is seen with terrible weapons at all should be shot immediately. “