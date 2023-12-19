Sign Bill Against Sexual Harassment In Tertiary Institutions, NANS Urges Tinubu

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Bola Tinubu to sign the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Bill into law.

Recall that the bill, which had suffered setbacks in the previous National Assembly, was reintroduced and successfully passed by the House of Representatives and Senate this year.

A statement signed by the president of the Association, Pedro Obi, stated that it was important for the President to give his assent to the bill as a long-lasting measure towards putting an end to ‘pervasive practice’ by some lecturers in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

“As an association, we feel inundated by the campaign for Nigerian President to assent the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Bill which has been passed since 2020 by the National Assembly,” he said.

While lamenting that the schools are becoming unsafe for female students due to activities of the ‘randy’ lecturers, Obi called for prosecution of erring lecturers to serve as deterrent to others.

“It is very important for the President to give his assent to the bill as a long-lasting measure towards putting an end to this pervasive practice in our Tertiary institutions by randy lecturers who have turned themselves to beasts.

“We believe that once this bill is assented to, it will help curb this evil menace which is gradually becoming an impediment for the girl-child to access education. The UNICAL uprising against one Law Professor Cyril Ndifon and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Universe, Awka is still fresh in our memories. We believe that if the bill had been assented to, these randy lecturers would have had their days in court and serve as deterrence for others.

“It is public knowledge that sexual harassment is being increasingly reported in academic campuses and, no doubt, has lasting social and psychological consequences on the victims. In Nigeria of today, it is pervasive and is a major issue of concern to us as a Students’ body.

“We understand that several higher institutions such as Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have adopted anti-harassment policies and units. However, the President must assent the bill in order to make our tertiary institutions become a safe haven.

“Also, our institutions of higher learning must be compelled by law to provide safe learning environment by preventing, monitoring and swiftly and decisively punishing sexual harassment.

“Beyond sacking and demotion, culpable lecturers must be prosecuted in the law court. And, this can only be achieved when the President gives assent to the Special Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Bill,” he said.