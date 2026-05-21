Signature Bank Plc Records Strong Earnings Growth, Expands Assets To N224.7bn

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……Achieves 525% Growth In Profit

Signature Bank Limited has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the 2025 financial year, posting a 525.47 per cent growth in profit before tax as the lender strengthened its earnings profile, expanded its balance sheet, and improved profitability amid a high interest rate environment.

Analysis of the bank’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, showed that profit before tax rose sharply to N4.93bn from N788.05m recorded in 2024, underscoring a strong rebound in core banking operations and improved income generation.

Profit after tax also increased by 118.27 per cent to N1.59bn in 2025, compared with N727.16m posted in the previous year, reflecting stronger operating efficiency and improved revenue performance.

The lender’s earnings growth was largely driven by a substantial increase in interest-related income during the period. Net interest income climbed to N12.31bn from N3.68bn in 2024, highlighting the bank’s enhanced capacity to generate earnings from its lending and investment activities.

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Similarly, interest income rose by 141.36 per cent to N21.92bn in 2025 from N9.08bn recorded a year earlier, supported by elevated yields in the fixed income market, expansion in interest-earning assets, and improved asset deployment strategy.

The bank also recorded steady growth in its balance sheet, with total assets rising by 25.61 per cent to N224.68bn from N178.86bn in 2024.

The growth was attributed mainly to increases in liquid assets and investment securities, indicating stronger liquidity positioning and improved financial stability.

Industry analysts noted that the performance reflects the broader impact of Nigeria’s high interest rate regime on banking sector earnings, particularly for lenders with growing portfolios of interest-earning assets and treasury investments.

The strong earnings performance is also expected to reinforce the bank’s capital position and enhance its ability to support larger financing transactions, deepen lending activities, and pursue regional expansion opportunities in the medium term.

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Market observers said the lender’s improved profitability ratios and balance sheet expansion could strengthen investor confidence as competition intensifies within Nigeria’s banking industry following ongoing recapitalisation efforts across the sector.

The 2025 results position Signature Bank Plc among the emerging lenders benefiting from improved market conditions, disciplined asset growth, and stronger revenue diversification strategies within the financial services sector.