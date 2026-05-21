Kaduna Approves N1bn To Clear Judiciary Workers’ Entitlements

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Governor Uba Sani has approved the release of N1 billion for the payment of outstanding entitlements owed to judiciary workers in Kaduna State.

The approval was disclosed during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, led by its state chairman, Auwalu Sarki, at the Government House in Kaduna.

Sani said the intervention is aimed at addressing long-standing welfare concerns within the judicial sector and promoting industrial harmony in the state.

According to him, the funds will cover two months’ salary arrears for April and May 2021 inherited from the previous administration, as well as leave grants for 2023, 2024 and 2025. The package also includes robe and outfit allowances for judiciary workers.

The governor noted that the move reflects his administration’s commitment to fairness, improved worker welfare and institutional stability despite prevailing economic constraints.

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He described judiciary workers as key stakeholders in the administration of justice and vital to sustaining public trust in democratic institutions.

“Our administration remains committed to improving staff welfare, modernising judicial infrastructure and maintaining a strong working relationship between the executive and the judiciary,” he said.

Sani added that ongoing reforms would continue to strengthen the judiciary and ensure a more efficient and cooperative system.

In his response, JUSUN chairman Auwalu Sarki commended the governor for the approval and called for sustained government support to further improve the welfare of judiciary workers in the state.