Sit-At-Home: Guards Turn Nsukka Market Into MMM

Security men engaged to implement the no-opening of businesses order at Ikpa market in Nsukka community of Enugu State, Monday, used the opportunity to make money.

The leadership of the market had ordered the traders not to open on Mondays effective today following warning from the enforcers of Monday sit-at-home in the South East.

Our correspondent reports that IPOB had exempted foodstuff and pharmacy businesses from restricted businesses on Mondays. However, increased killing and destruction of property on Mondays might have informed the new order.

The closure of businesses in the market however opened another business for those mandated to secure the market.

A trader, who does not want his name mentioned, said, “I returned from where I bought goods in the afternoon of today. I didn’t know about the closure.

“I was surprised to meet the market closed down. The guards met me and told me to leave, that the market didn’t open.

“The summary is that the man demanded N500 from me before I could drop my load in the market. Truly we didn’t open, but one can drop load or carry some out.”

Similar settlements in the market were observed by our correspondent.