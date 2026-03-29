Six Lawmakers Dump PDP As Wike Camp Holds Convention

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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost six members of the Ogun State House of Assembly to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers and the constituencies they represent are: Lukman Adeleye (Odogbolu), Bello Damilare (Sagamu I), Lawal Samsideen (Ogun Waterside), Oluseun Samuel (Ijebu North East), Owode Waliu (Ijebu East), and Dickson Kolawole (Remo North).

The defectors reportedly cited the protracted leadership crisis within the PDP as the reason for dumping the party.

The six lawmakers were the last set of the legislators who were elected on the platform of the PDP to defect to the ruling APC.

A gale of defection has hit the PDP in recent times, with the party losing 11 of its governors to the APC and the Accord Party with a space of 10 months.

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The party has also lost a majority of its members in the two chambers of the National Assembly to the APC and other parties within the period.

The leadership crisis rocking the PDP has led to a split at the national level as two factions are currently battling for the control of the leadership structure.

Amid the crisis, a faction, aligned to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Sunday embarked on the conduct of a national convention in Abuja.

The rival faction, aligned with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, however, stayed away from the convention.

The Makinde faction had in November 2025, conducted its own national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

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However, two separate judgments of the Federal High Court had voided the convention.

The Court of Appeal had also upheld the judgments of the lower courts. The faction has however approached the Supreme Court, seeking a revalidation of the voided convention.