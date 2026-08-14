Netanyahu Calls UK ‘The Islamic Republic Of Britain’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked controversy after referring to the United Kingdom as the “Islamic Republic of Britain” while criticising the country’s changing stance towards Israel.

Netanyahu made the remark during an interview on the Israeli podcast Melech Blitzer Haim, which aired on Thursday.

The Israeli leader was discussing British media coverage of Israel when he referred to British writer Randolph Churchill, whom he praised for his coverage of Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Netanyahu contrasted that coverage with what he described as the British media’s current approach to Israel, sarcastically referring to the UK as the “Islamic Republic of Britain”.

He later linked the remark to Iran’s nuclear programme, saying the UK could become the first nuclear-armed Islamic republic before adding that Israel was working to prevent Iran from becoming another.

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“Someone said that the first Islamic republic with nuclear weapons will be the Islamic Republic of Britain,” Netanyahu said. “We’re making sure there won’t be another one like that in Iran.”

When asked whether the same description applied to Europe more broadly, Netanyahu responded, “Yes.”

The comments have drawn criticism from Jewish figures in Britain and Ireland. Gavin Barwell, a former Downing Street chief of staff under former Prime Minister Theresa May, accused Netanyahu of making an Islamophobic remark.

“Let’s hope everyone will now shed the pretence some still cling to that this man is any friend of Britain,” Barwell wrote on X.

Netanyahu’s comments come amid increasingly strained relations between Israel and Britain, despite the countries’ longstanding ties.

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Relations have deteriorated over Britain’s criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, arms exports and its policies towards Palestinians.

Britain has suspended some arms export licences to Israel and imposed sanctions on Israeli far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The British government has also taken a stronger position on Palestinian statehood and Israel’s policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, further widening differences with Netanyahu’s government.

Netanyahu has repeatedly criticised European governments over their positions on Israel and the Gaza conflict, while maintaining that Iran’s nuclear programme poses a major threat to Israel and the wider region.

His latest remarks are likely to further add to tensions between London and Jerusalem as disagreements over Israel’s policies and the Gaza conflict continue.