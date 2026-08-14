Kano CJ Frees 7 Inmates

The Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Duke Abdu-Aboki, has reviewed the cases of 82 Awaiting Trial Persons and released seven inmates on medical grounds across Custodial Centres in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, CSC Musbahu Lawan, on Friday in Kano.

According to Lawan, Abdu-Aboki’s review was conducted during a jail delivery exercise at Custodial Centres, which aimed to promote speedy dispensation of justice and safeguard the rights of persons in custody.

Lawan said that the CJ reviewed the cases of the inmates who had spent several years in Kurmawa and Goron Dulse custodial centres without formal charges.

“Abdu-Aboki ordered the immediate release of seven inmates on medical grounds after considering their health conditions and other circumstances surrounding their continued detention.

“She emphasised the importance of administering justice fairly and without unnecessary delay,” Lawan added.

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He said that the CJ’s exercise underscored the commitment of Kano State Judiciary to uphold the rule of law, safeguard human rights, and ensure that persons in custody were not detained beyond what was permitted by law.

Lawan said that the Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Ahmed Yusuf-Lakpene, urged the released inmates to regard their freedom as an opportunity to turn a new page in their lives.

Yusuf-Lakpene advised them to remain law-abiding and avoid acts that could bring them into conflict with the law.

He commended the Controller-General of Corrections, Mr Sylvester Ndidi-Nwakuche, for providing the enabling environment for humane treatment of inmates in custodial centres.

The controller said jail delivery exercises formed part of the ongoing efforts to decongest custodial centres and ensure that justice was accessible to all inmates.

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He reaffirmed Kano NCoS commitment to collaborate with the judiciary and other justice sector partners to promote timely trials, decongest custodial centres and uphold the rights of persons in custody.