Social Media Fuels Tobacco Marketing To Young African Women — Report

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Stakeholders have raised concerns over the growing use of sophisticated tobacco marketing strategies targeting women and girls across Sub-Saharan Africa.

They also warned that increased exposure through traditional and digital media could undermine tobacco control efforts on the continent.

The concerns were highlighted in a presentation of a new study titled “The Evolution of Tobacco Marketing to Women and Girls in Sub-Saharan Africa,” conducted by Abuja-based public policy firm Gatefield with support from the Gates Foundation.

According to the study, more than 77 per cent of women surveyed across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda and Senegal reported exposure to tobacco advertising and tobacco-related content through television, movies and streaming platforms.

Researchers also found that tobacco companies are increasingly using entertainment media, social media influencers, attractive packaging, flavours and targeted messaging to appeal to young women, portraying smoking as a symbol of independence, sophistication and empowerment.

The report identified social media as a major channel for tobacco promotion, particularly among women aged 18 to 24.

Advertisement

According to the report, respondents in this age group reported the highest levels of exposure to influencer marketing, product placements and promotional giveaways.

Speaking at the event, Gatefield’s Public Health Lead and co-principal investigator, Omei Bongos, stated that the findings reveal a deliberate and sustained effort by the tobacco industry to target African women.

“The tobacco industry has been targeting African women for years. Our research presents a gender-specific analysis that makes clear just how the industry has been doing this,” Bongos said.

Also speaking, the Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, said as the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, she was committed to strengthening Nigeria’s tobacco control framework.

Represented by her legislative aide, Dr Mercy Kwabe, Kingibe noted that efforts would focus on ensuring effective enforcement of existing regulations while addressing emerging challenges such as e-cigarettes, synthetic nicotine products and unregulated digital advertising.

Advertisement

The senator also pledged support for initiatives aimed at promoting healthier models of empowerment for African women.

“True empowerment for African women should be rooted in health, leadership and well-being, not addiction,” she said.

On her part, the lead researcher at the Gatefield,

Farida Adamu, called for urgent regulatory action, particularly greater accountability for technology companies hosting tobacco-related promotional content.

“Without immediate regulatory action, including platform accountability that holds tech companies accountable, the risks to public health are immense as younger generations of African women face increasing exposure to harmful and misleading tobacco marketing online,” Adamu said.