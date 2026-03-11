Iran Detains 81 People Over Social Media Posts

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iran has arrested at least 81 people for sharing or posting information on social media that authorities say is “internal Iranian information” or otherwise harmful during the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, state television reported.

The detentions were confirmed by senior Iranian security officials on Tuesday. ￼

According to Iran’s Police Chief, Ahmadreza Radan, those held were accused of disseminating material online that the government deems dangerous or aligned with “hostile media and enemies.”

Iran’s state TV quoted him saying authorities will treat such social media activity as a threat, reflecting Tehran’s tightened control over information during wartime. ￼

The arrests are part of a broader series of detentions by Iranian security agencies that also include dozens of people held on charges of espionage or acting on behalf of what Tehran calls “enemies” amid the conflict.

Advertisement

In recent days, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said it had apprehended 30 individuals described as spies and operatives linked to the U.S. and Israel, and a foreign national allegedly acting on behalf of foreign governments, though specific details and identities were not disclosed. ￼

Rights groups and international observers have previously criticized Iran’s practice of arresting social media users and activists, saying such crackdowns often target dissent and free expression.

Tehran, however, maintains that its measures are necessary for national security during extraordinary circumstances.