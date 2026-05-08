APC Govs Sack Uzodimma As Chairman Of PGF

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have removed the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma as their chairman.

The governors, under the eagis of the Progressive Governors Forum, removed Uzodimma after a meeting in Abuja on Thursday night, according to Arise News.

No fewer than 20 of the 31 APC governors reportedly attended the meeting at which the Imo governor was removed as chairman of the PGF.

The meeting was said to have been convened shortly after Uzodimma represented the APC governors at the submission of President Bola Tinubu’s presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

THE WHISTLER could not immediately ascertain the reasons behind the governors’ actions as of the time of filing this report.