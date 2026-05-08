Customs Intensifies Trade Reforms With Digital Modernisation Drive

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The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on Thursday said the Nigeria Customs Service is intensifying efforts to modernise trade operations through technology-driven reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and revenue generation.

Adeniyi spoke in Abuja at the opening of a training workshop for journalists on the Nigeria Customs Service Trade Modernisation Project, themed “Enhancing Media Knowledge, Awareness and Understanding of Customs Modernisation Project.”

Represented by the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Tomi Bomodi, Adeniyi described the project as a major reform initiative designed to overhaul customs procedures, eliminate inefficiencies, and create a seamless trading environment through digital platforms, automation, and integrated systems.

According to him, the modernisation drive is central to the Service’s commitment to aligning with global standards while strengthening trade facilitation, border security, and accountability.

“The Trade Modernisation Project stands at the centre of this transformation. Through the deployment of modern digital platforms, automation of procedures, and integration of systems, we are laying the foundation for a customs administration that is efficient and globally competitive,” he said.

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Adeniyi stressed that the success of the reforms would depend not only on technology and infrastructure but also on stakeholder understanding and public engagement, describing the media as critical partners in shaping public perception.

He urged journalists to utilise the workshop to deepen their understanding of the reforms and promote accurate, balanced, and constructive reporting on customs operations.

“As key partners in national development, the media serve as the bridge between institutions and the public. It is therefore essential that you are well-informed, properly equipped, and actively engaged,” Adeniyi added.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, also stated that the workshop was designed to strengthen media knowledge and awareness of the Trade Modernisation Project as Customs adapts to changing global trade realities and technological advancements.

“The Trade Modernisation Project represents a significant milestone in our efforts to deploy technology-driven solutions that will simplify processes, improve efficiency, facilitate trade, and enhance revenue collection,” he said.

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The workshop seeks to expose journalists to the objectives, implementation framework, and expected impact of the Trade Modernisation Project on trade facilitation and national economic growth.