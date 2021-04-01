Soldiers, Civil Defence Officer Killed By Bandits In Niger State

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Five military officers, Civil Defence Officer and a civilian have been reportedly killed on Thursday by bandits who attacked five communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state.

Ten others were said to have been kidnapped with seven motorcycles stolen and some military vehicles burnt during the attack.

The communities attacked include Allawa, Manta, Gurmana, Bassa and Kokki.

Many of the injured villagers are receiving treatment in various health centers in Shiroro.

The Nation learnt that the bandits stormed the Allawa camp of the Joint Security Task Force at about 2 am on Thursday and opened fire on the officials, including Army, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilantes, killing five soldiers and one Civil Defence officer.

Several others sustained injuries.

The bandits, on Wednesday, also attacked Manta, Gurmana and Bassa villages where one person identified as Alhaji Sale was killed and four others kidnapped.

The President, Shiroro Youths Movement, Sani Idris, confirmed the incidents.

The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki also confirmed the incidents, saying the security personnel killed were taken unawares.

He said the Joint Security Task Force camp was burnt down by the bandits and a lot of the officers sustained gunshot injuries.

The Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, did not pick his call.